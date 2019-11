CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Support animals were brought in Monday to a school mourning the loss of a student. Rosie Osorio, 10, was found unresponsive in her home on Friday night.

PawPrint Ministries brought the dogs to Clinton Elementary School for students and staff. Media was not allowed inside.

The support animals were also brought to a local community center afterwards.

Police are still investigating Osorio’s death.