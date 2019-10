DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Vermilion County State’s Attorney is looking to help victims of domestic violence. They are having a supply drive to help Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter. All this month people can drop off items like towels, pillows, and food at Vermillion County McDonald’s locations.

The supply drive is in partnership with Witzel Enterprises. They are hoping this will help spread the word about domestic violence.