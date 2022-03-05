URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people in the U.S. are trying to find ways to help people in another country who might feel helpless. Students at the carle Illinois college of medicine came together to help a war-torn country in need. Two of them have personal ties to the conflict that is ongoing between Russia and Ukraine.

A group of students from the Carle Illinois School of Medicine is holding a two-week-long supply drive. The goal of the drive is to get supplies for Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country in Poland.

They are asking for dry goods like:

Baby supplies

Non-parishable foods

Personal supplies

Medical Supplies

Survival kits

Two of the students helping have ties to Ukraine and wanted to help any way they could.

So they organized the drive to help people who they say need it most right now.

The event organizer Kaden Rassin said, “Nobody likes suffering nobody likes war. As friends and I talked about it we realized that as future physicians we had a unique opportunity to try and ask for medical supplies and clothing supplies from the community in order to send over and help these refugees.”

The event at Alma Mater was only today, but you can still donate at these places:

Heel to Toe

Athletico in Urbana

Body N Soul

ISS inc.

The items that are donated will go down to Miami in two weeks.

Where it will be organized and packaged and shipped to Poland.