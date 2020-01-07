Superintendent to listen to parent concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents in the Champaign School District will have a chance to speak directly to the superintendent about their questions and concerns.

There will be a listening session at Garden Hills Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The district is asking people to give their input in three areas: academic performance gaps, program development and enrollment growth.

There will be another meeting at International Prep Academy on Thursday to talk about the same areas.

Last month, parents were caught off guard by a district proposal. They are talking about swapping students between Garden Hills and IPA to make room for a bigger Spanish dual language program.