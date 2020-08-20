Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s superintendent tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening.

In a release from the district, Jennifer Gill and her family decided to get tested after they had mild coughs. The district said Gill has been following social distancing guidelines, wearing a mask and avoiding large crowds.

Gill last worked at the district’s Administrative Office on Tuesday, and had been following safety protocols including daily temperature checks. She worked from home on Wednesday as a precaution after she started showing symptoms.

The Administrative Office will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning, and employees will be working remotely. Gill will isolate at home and will continue to work remotely.