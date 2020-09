DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — District leaders are trying to help families get ready for the fall semester.

Superintendent Alicia Geddis sent out a letter to students yesterday, letting them know what to expect. She says she knows that low numbers will have an impact and explained where students can access remote learning materials as well as pick up school supplies.

You can find the full letter attached here. Classes in Danville start September 8.