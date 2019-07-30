Superintendent explains intent behind his letter

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Superintendent Vic Zimmerman is clearing up parents’ speculations about a letter he wrote regarding a former employee who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

In April, 40-year-old William Bell admitted to transportation and possession of child porn. Former co-workers and Superintendent Zimmerman wrote letters that were used in court explaining Bell’s upstanding behavior as an employee. On Facebook parents expressed concern behind the intent of those letters, questioning why district employees would come to his defense to convince a judge to reduce his sentence.

Zimmerman says his written words were not in defense of Bell’s actions, but rather to share his perspective on Bell’s professional conduct as an information technology employee in the district. He says Bell’s father asked him to write the letter that was presented in court ahead of his sentencing.

Bell confessed to using a home computer to send sexually explicit pictures of minors. None of it was found on school computers.

In part Zimmerman’s letter says, “I was shocked and appalled to learn of the situation…According to his work file we had no issues with him as an employee…He was honest and pleasant and a hard-worker for us…While he has surely lost his opportunity to ever work in the school district again, I am hopeful he can right his wrong in some way.”

Parents didn’t want to be interviewed, but some say they are considering putting their kids in other school districts because of their perception of the letters.

Bell worked for the school district since 2004. He was placed on leave last November after the district became aware of the investigation. He resigned on February 4th.

Bell’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2019. He could face up to 20 years in prison for the transportation of child pornography charge. The possession charge has a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Here are copies of the letters from the Superintendent and Bell’s former co-workers.