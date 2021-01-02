Superintendent: District took action when alerted of teacher’s inappropriate messages in September

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district has been facing criticism after screenshots of a Blue Ridge High School teacher inappropriately messaging his female students were posted on social media.

The superintendent said the board of education took action back when they were alerted in September. They did not alert local police to the situation, rather the superintendent meant she contacted “proper authorities.” She said for confidentiality reasons, she would not share who those were.

While the case is under investigation, for the time being the teacher will not be teaching at Blue Ridge. Police said if you know anything or would like to come forward, call them.