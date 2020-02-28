Superintendent addresses concerns about social media video

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The superintendent of Jacksonville School District #117 took to social media to address concerns about videos of students “making extremely offensive statements,” but did not clarify what exactly was in the videos.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Steve Ptacek said district officials looked into the situation. He said they were informed people were going to retaliate in response to the videos.

“Regardless of the content, we cannot allow physical retaliation to happen at school,” Ptacek wrote. Increased police presence was requested at school to ensure student safety on Thursday. He said he wanted parents to know “there wasn’t any discussion of violence that could put their son or daughter in jeopardy.”

In addition to ordering a police presence, staff met with students who said they were hurt by the content of the videos. “Our staff needed to meet with them, helping them work through their anger, frustration and pain.” He urged any parents to let staff know if their child needs their help.

Ptacek said when asked what the district is going to do about this, he said when he is asked a question like this, it “isn’t as easy as people think.” He said they have to take into consideration questions like “Did the speech take place at school” or “Were there any threats made? If so, were the threats directed toward specific students?” He said the district’s attorney stated, “the district is unable to reach into the community to discipline students for behavior unrelated to school which causes no or insufficient material and substantial disruption at school. Even speech which is objectionable, racist and hate-filled is not subject to discipline by the school if not associated with or created at school.”

Ptacek said moving forward, “we can make sure we work with students that need help each day we have them. We can take events like these and use them as instructional moments with all of our students.”