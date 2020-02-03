Super Bowl for “friends without addresses”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Super Bowl Sunday is an American tradition that many people get to celebrate with big TVs and lots of food, but one organization wanted to make sure everyone in CU got a chance to watch and be well-fed.

The Champaign County Housing Authority throws a big party for the homeless or simply anyone who needs company to celebrate with because they say even though the Super Bowl is not an official holiday, it sure does feel like one.

“We had homeless people sleeping at the foots of our doors. And I kept thinking about them and thinking about them,” says David Northern from the Champaign County Housing Authority.

That is why for the second year in a row, Northern and the housing authority is making sure there is a party for anyone in town wanting to watch.

“Let’s pull something together so they can get items, they can eat, and just have fun together,” says Northern.

It is called the Super Bowl Resource party for “friends without addresses.’

I think it’s a blessing…I appreciate it 100% because, you know, not anybody would just do this,” says homeless shelter resident Kenneth Schnellbecher.

This is actually my first time celebrating [the Super Bowl] like this. I have nowhere to go right now. I stay at the shelter, so this is wonderful,” says Champaign resident Jillian Turner.

This year, they had a pretty good turn out. Local restaurants and community members donated loads of food and necessary items to stock up on for those in need.

“Currently, I’m living in a domestic violence shelter,” says Champaign resident Linda Jones. “It’s very important to reach out and get together with people that don’t have anywhere to go…not only that…it’s Super Bowl Day, and go Chiefs!”