CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farms are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.”

After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farms said they started blooming earlier this week.

To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the state. They have nine “interstates” that will allow you to travel around the state but stay right in Champaign.

The sunflowers will be harvested around the end of September or early October. The seeds will be used for bird seed and livestock feed.