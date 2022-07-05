CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is one month away from sunflower blooms. Clearview Farm in Champaign is ready for this year’s maze.

In a Facebook post, the farm released their new maze design – the state of Illinois with major interstates. Jim Goss, the vice president of Clearview Farm, said the farm expects the sunflowers to bloom at the beginning of August. He said the annual sunflower celebration is planned on August 5 with live music and an ice cream truck.

Photo courtesy of Clearview Farm Facebook page

Besides the maze, Goss said people are welcome to appreciate crop diversity and flower colors throughout the summer. The beautiful blue flax is now blooming. The wheat harvest will finish this week, and more flowers will cover the crops.

Clearview Farm will have many activities in July. Visit the farm’s website to stay tuned for what is happening each week.