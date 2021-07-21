Sunflower maze fully bloomed at Clearview Farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Half a million sunflowers are brightening the Champaign-Urbana area again this summer.

This time, the field is at Clearview Farm in Champaign. It was at Stone Creek Golf Course last year.

This year’s maze spans 25 acres.

Visitors can soak in the beauty of 500,000 fully-bloomed sunflowers.

The maze is in the shape of the Clearview Farm barn logo. It was planted by a precision planter machine.

“You can’t look at a field of sunflowers and not smile. We hope that this is a bright spot in the community,” says Sophia Hortin with Clearview.

“[It’s] place for families to come and enjoy the outdoors, learn about agriculture, and experience something really unique.”

If you are looking for the best photo op, Hortin says the sunflowers will look their best through the end of July. After that, they will start to wilt.

There will be events happening in the maze. That includes sunrise and sunset yoga sessions and a sunflower celebration.