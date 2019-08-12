Summer’s over; school zones start

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are warning summer is over and school is scheduled to start this week. For drivers, it means new rules of the road to follow near school zones.

When approaching a marked school zone, between 7 am – 4 pm, on school days when children are present, a driver must:

  • Yield to anyone in the crosswalk and obey commands of marked officials
  • Stop and wait for a loading or unloading school bus
  • Reduce vehicle speed to 20 mph

Speeding in a school zone could result in a $150 fine for the first violation and a minimum $300 fine for second or subsequent violations.

If a motorist causes great bodily injury to a child or a crossing guard in a school zone, they could go to jail and be fined up to $25,000.

