Summer speeding concerns

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are warning drivers to slow down on county roads, especially along campgrounds near Lake Shelbyville.

Gatekeepers at Lithia Springs say they frequently see drivers going faster than the 15 mph speed limit.

“Do people abide by that? Absolutely not,” Tom Bennett, a gatekeeper, said. “Do we wish they would? Sure. We want people to be safe and have a good time here. That’s the whole purpose.”

Tomas Cuellar, a volunteer with the Army Corps of Engineers, has an RV stationed near a playground on the campgrounds. He said he tries to alert drivers about the speed limit out of a concern for children playing nearby.

“They have a tendency to get in a rush and forget where they’re at,” he said. “15 miles an hour when you’ve been burning 70 on the highway, it’s kind of hard to adjust to.”

Shelbyville police said no one has been hurt, but with the Fourth of July right around the corner, they want drivers to be extra vigilant. As WCIA’s partners at the Shelbyville Daily Union have reported, the Shelby County Board has been discussing the issue as well.