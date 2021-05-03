Summer Sounds returning to downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The sound of music will fill a city in Vermilion County this summer.
Danville’s Summer Sounds Concert Series will be returning on May 28th at the Temple Plaza in downtown.
The Royal Hounds will be kicking off the celebration. Performances will run until Labor Day weekend each Friday from 5 to 9 pm.
Here is the complete schedule:
June 4 – The Filthy Janes
June 11 – Garrett Biggs
June 18 – The Unemployed Architects
June 25 – First Gig Celebration
July 2 – Cuzin’ Eddie
July 9 – OFF FOR BALLOON WEEKEND
July 16 – All Nighter
July 23 – The K-Tels
July 30 – Big Guns
August 6 – New Souls
August 13 – Dalton Halls
August 20 – Rock Posse
August 27 – 90s Daughter
September 3 – House of Cards
You can find more information here.