Summer Sounds returning to downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The sound of music will fill a city in Vermilion County this summer.

Danville’s Summer Sounds Concert Series will be returning on May 28th at the Temple Plaza in downtown.

The Royal Hounds will be kicking off the celebration. Performances will run until Labor Day weekend each Friday from 5 to 9 pm.

Here is the complete schedule:

June 4 – The Filthy Janes

June 11 – Garrett Biggs

June 18 – The Unemployed Architects

June 25 – First Gig Celebration

July 2 – Cuzin’ Eddie

July 9 – OFF FOR BALLOON WEEKEND

July 16 – All Nighter

July 23 – The K-Tels

July 30 – Big Guns

August 6 – New Souls

August 13 – Dalton Halls

August 20 – Rock Posse

August 27 – 90s Daughter

September 3 – House of Cards

You can find more information here.