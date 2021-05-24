Summer Sounds returning to Danville this Friday, Family Fun Night added in June

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville, Inc. has a packed schedule of free live music events this summer.

It says in a press release that Summer Sounds kicks off at 5 p.m. this Friday, May 28th with The Royal Hounds out of Nashville performing.

DDI says four weeks were added to the schedule, making a total of 14 free Friday night concerts between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

The free concert series is being sponsored by Classic Homes Realty, Toyota Danville, Vermilion River Beer Company, Portal Entertainment Group, and Chittick Eye Care.

For a list of other bands playing this summer, click here.

Organizers add they will be hosting their first Family Fun Night on Friday, June 4, consisting of arts and food trucks.

“There will be a variety of activities for kids and whole families to enjoy, including t-shirt painting/printing, rock painting, sidewalk chalk art contest, and a themed scavenger hunt,” says the press release. “Several local businesses are participating and supporting this activity, including several new businesses that have opened since 2020…. Adventure Arcade Escape Room, Art Studio 7 Gallery, Lainey’s Ice Cream and Lima Bean Glassworks.

“The local Danville Public Library and Enlightening Fashions are also involved. Several downtown merchants, Glory Daze Antiques and Sweet Repeats will also stay open later.

The following food trucks will be in attendance: Cafecito Cubano, Verla Taco, Off the Bone, Lovin’ Cup, and C&C Kitchen.

The second Family Fun night is set for July 2.

“We will celebrate all the 2020 holidays that we missed,” says the press release. “Expect visits from Santa, the Easter Bunny and more. Local businesses will celebrate a holiday, decorate and offer specials accordingly.”

DDI is planning a 50/50 drawing that will continue through the entire Summer Sounds season and build in value. Tickets will go on sale this Friday and a winner will be drawn at the end of the season. The proceeds will benefit a project that will light up and better connect downtown.”

“The plan is to add an interactive lighting display, WIFI, and exterior cameras down Vermilion Street,” says DDI.

“Downtown Danville, Inc. is a Non-Profit organization lead by local property and business owners with the goal of helping grow downtown Danville, Illinois. Downtown is the heart of a proud and progressive community where neighborhoods support dynamic business-filled storefronts, financial offices, cultural and entertainment facilities, centers of learning and government service centers. Downtown is the focal point for community activities where people of every age come together in a positive way.“