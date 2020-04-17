Summer programs in limbo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Park district leaders say summer planning is in limbo, with uncertainty over how long the Stay at Home order will ultimately last.

Executive director Joe Deluce says at this point in the spring, the district would normally be in the process of hiring more than 100 people to work at day camps. But right now, the district is waiting to learn if camps will be allowed to open, and if so, how many campers will be allowed to participate. That number in turn would impact how many staffers they’ll need.

Deluce used the Leonhard Recreation Center’s programs as an example of the difficulties they’re facing. The recreation center typically can take 100 kids.

“If those numbers are reduced, where we can have 10 to 15 to 20 kids at a time, how do we deal with that?” he asked. “Who do we let in? Who don’t we let in? So, a lot of unknowns right now on how we can make this happen.”

Deluce says he hopes the camps will be allowed to open in some capacity in order to help parents who need to work.

The district will likely need to make decisions on summer programs by mid-May. Right now, all indoor facilities, programs and rentals are closed to the public through April 30. District playgrounds, baseball, softball, soccer and football fields, basketball, tennis, pickle ball and volleyball courts, disc golf and the dog park are also closed until further notice.