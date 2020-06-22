Summer meals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Schools have had to find new ways to feed students during the pandemic and that effort doesn’t end because it’s summer time. Organizations like Feeding Our Kids are helping. Some of the schools for example Champaign and Urbana, they are continuing their meal distribution, so we’re continuing to partner with them during the summer to do our weekend food bags,” said Matt Housman, Feeding Our Kids Executive Director. In the past, when school let out, they would step back. “However, with us being unsure of what programs were going to be available for our families during the summer we wanted to continue,” said Housman. During a normal summer, they would support year round schools and a couple of programs, so they served up to a hundred bags a week for some of the summer. Now they’re giving out about 600 bags a week. “We also had to work out a system for some families who don’t have transportation in Champaign. We actually worked out a system for anonymous home delivery,” said Housman.

They’re also operating on less volunteers to help with social distancing while packing. It’s one big effort to make sure children don’t have to worry about where they will get their next meal. The Illinois State Board of Education says they’re using waivers from the US Department of Agriculture to get meals delivered in a safe, socially distanced way like curbside pickup, home delivery, and getting meals to kids for multiple days of the week at one time.