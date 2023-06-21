CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – As summer arrives on the calendar, many are wondering, “will the summer be hot & dry like the Spring?”

This past Spring was abnormally dry and even overall warmer than normal. The hot and dry weather led to drought conditions to settle in. In fact, the drought has turned out to be one of the worst in a decade.

Aside from the end of March, most of the state faced a large deficit in rainfall. March 31st brought widespread rain and severe weather, including an outbreak of tornadoes that left several dead across the state.

Since then, rain has been hard to find with most areas of the state seeing a top 10 driest period from April 1st through June 20th. In Champaign-Urbana, it was the 4th driest time period with the area seeing less than 50% of their average rainfall totals. For those north of I-74, it’s been even less with some areas only seeing 1-2″.

Some areas of the state have benefitted from localized weather events. In Springfield, severe weather in May brought rain, but it was also accompanied by large hail. Effingham had recent rains in the last week and St. Louis experienced flash flooding from a quick 2-4″ this past weekend. Elsewhere? There hasn’t been much at all.

So, with Summer starting today, what do the extended outlooks show?

The 8 to 14 day outlook shows some hope of slightly wetter than normal weather. We think there’s a pattern change that should allow for the jet stream to pick up and bring more routine chances for showers and storms over the next week or two. The warmer trend though, likely continues.

For the month of July, things look more “normal” with rainfall chances, with warmer than weather to continue.

The extended summer outlook for the next 90 days shows similar conditions to be likely.

This trend is not all that surprising, as sometimes transitions from La Nina to El Nino can be brutal. We’ve experienced the dry heat as a part of that change. Still in generally, we tend to think at some point heading through the summer that things will turn more “stormy” with more frequent chances than we’ve had for rain and storms.

Some of that could mean an uptick in severe weather after what’s been a dry few months locally. Still, it won’t be enough to eliminate the drought. It is likely that our flash drought will get worse before it gets better.

The US Seasonal Drought Outlook suggests that drought will continue to develop across the Great Lakes region, and drought conditions linger through September. Still, we might see some gradual improvement towards the Fall, but it might take awhile for drought conditions to entirely get eliminated.