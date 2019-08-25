Summer Fall Festival

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Autumn doesn’t officially start until another month from now, but for folks in this town, fall was in full swing.

It’s the LeRoy Fall Festival, a tradition now 80 years strong.

It was complete with rides, games, food, and socials in the band stand.

The employees say they love the family atmosphere this event brings along with it.

“The people. The people are actually really sweet. We had a couple people come up and give us stuff for no reason at all, just to be nice. It was really sweet,” said Denise Collier, one of the staff members.

The festival has been running all week, but specific to Saturday, guests could find a balloon artist, face painting, and a talent show.