Summer Camps to return to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–They were cancelled last year because of COVID, but now summer camps at U of I are back.

Things will still look different than what it is in previous years however. The biggest change being that the university won’t be having any overnight camps. This means campers won’t be able to stay in dorms.

Officials say all camps will be required to follow local and state guidelines, and frequently test for COVID once every three days, as well as within 72 hours.

“You’ll have to have a negative test within 72 hours of the start of camp,” University official Robin Kaler said. “And then if it lasts longer than three days, you’ll have to test every three days.”

In person camps will start June 1st. You can see a full list of requirements to sign up here.