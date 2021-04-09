Sullivan Police warn community about scams

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sullivan Police are warning their community about a couple of scams going around.

In a Facebook post, officers said the first scam involved an overnight FEDEX with “a legitimate check to deposit into your checking account to be paid for being a secret shopper.” While they said this is not a new scam, they have not had one reported in a while–until this week– and wanted to make people aware of it.

The second scam was regarding a car warranty extension. Officers said they got this call on one of their department cell phones, so they decided to see what happens.

“We gave vague general car information to a foreign accented woman who forwarded us to an English speaking person whom insisted that this was a legitimate car warranty extension program,” said officers. “Gave an astronomical cost for a 100,000 mile warranty for 18 months on our 10 year old Chevrolet Impala. Refused to pay that amount and we were transferred to another English speaking representative whom attempted to help get our monthly cost down, and then our call was ended.” They continued to say the callers did their best to make their sales pitch and try to get as much information as they could.

Officers are telling their community to be careful as scammers are getting more creative with their attempts.