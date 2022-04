SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sullivan Police are asking the public for assistance in finding the people who vandalized three places over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the department said the Civic Center, the men’s bathroom at Tabor Park and a garage at the Titus Home were graffitied with various symbols.

Photo courtesy of Sullivan Illinois Police Department Facebook page

Anyone with information about the vandalism, including who is responsible, is asked to contact Chief Pistorius at 217-728-4351.