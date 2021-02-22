Sullivan Police K9 passes away from pre-existing health condition

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sullivan Police Department lost its first K9 unit on Sunday.

A Facebook post says officers found out he had an undiagnosed pre-existing condition.

“Renzo had just started his first week of K-9 training with Officer A. Smith,” says SPD. “Renzo showed signs of distress and was seen by a veterinarian in Decatur.”

Police said the K9 was then seen by another veterinary. Then, while under care of vets at Kaskaskia Valley Animal Hospital, police say Renzo’s condition quickly advanced and he collapsed with severe breathing problems.

SPD says the dog went into cardiac arrest and passed away because of secondary complications from his illness.

The department adds more updates will be provided after an autopsy is completed.

“This has been a setback but we will continue the program with the help of the community and the City of Sullivan,” says SPD.