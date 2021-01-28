Sullivan High School student saves choking baby

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Sullivan High School sophomore was recognized for saving a choking baby.

Sullivan CUSD #300 officials shared the story on social media. They said Chase Eller was in a Decatur restaurant when he saw a baby struggling to breath and the child’s parents trying to help them.

The District said Eller learned how to properly dislodge food from a choking infant during Coach Bales’s health class. “He quickly realized that the approach that was being used could actually make the situation worse. He took action, asking them to hand the baby over to him, and the child was able to dislodge the food and safely breathe.”

District officials said, “Sullivan High School is very proud of this young man’s willingness to take action and help in a stressful situation!”