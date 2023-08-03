SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Car seat safety is a big topic in Sullivan right now after seats were credited with saving two children in a car crash.

On Thursday, the Sullivan First United Methodist Church hosted an event where kids’ safety was the main focus.

They had a car wash that kids can ride their tricycles through. There’s also hearing and eye tests and trained professionals to install, check and give away car seats.

Organizers said this is the second one of its kind and has been planned for a while, but the news of the car accident put an extra meaning behind the event. And it gives a recent real-life success story of proper car seat safety. ​

“It was such a blessing honestly. That’s just the proof right there that if the car seats are installed correctly, they do work,” said Katrina Farris, director of Early Childhood. “They do what they’re supposed to do. They do absorb the impact and the shock to save the children. And not only if the car seat is in, but if the child is strapped in how they need to be, it absorbs all that and it keeps the child safe.”

She said installing one can be a long and tedious process for some, so going to a professional is the best way.

Organizers said they are glad that the woman in the accident did properly strap in the two girls earlier this week. At the event, they had the car seat from that day and a poster on display to get help for their babysitter as she recovers.