Sullivan Blue Dolphins swim team collect almost 7,000 canned goods for food banks

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sullivan Blue Dolphins Head Coach Jason Drury challenged the swim team to collect 3,000 cans of food for community food banks.

The young athletes also took pledges on the number of cans they would collect for each lap swum — that’s for a challenge named I ‘can’ Swim. And the objective: To get in as many laps as they could in just 20 minutes.

The team reports that swimmers went above and beyond this year to meet the coach’s challenge. They even broke the previous record of 4,018 cans taken in 2019.

“6,891 cans were collected by the swimmers through lots of swimming and support of family and friends,” says a press release.

“This was truly a team effort,” says coach Drury, “and I am so proud of this group for stepping up to the challenge. SBD appreciates the community support we get, and this is our way of giving back.”

The Blue Dolphins have 100 swimmers on the team, ranging in ages from 5 to 17, from beginning level swimmers to championship level swimmers.