Suicide prevention walk

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–People laced up their sneakers and hit the trails to support people who lost loved ones to suicide. September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. To recognize that, about 350 people were at Crystal Lake Park for an “Out of the Darkness Community Walk.”

They treked one mile to raise awareness for the cause. Counselors and local organizations were also there to answer questions about suicide and suicide prevention. The chairman says it’s imprortant for anyone struggling with mental health issues to know they are not alone. They also raised money for suicide research and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.