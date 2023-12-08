CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been an emotional week for many who knew one Central Illinois lawmaker.

Dec. 9 marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of late Champaign senator Scott Bennett. Bennett died due to complications from a brain tumor.

Public officials who were close to him like Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs all said he remembers him as a statesman, kind and funny.

Rietz remembers Senator Bennett for a law he championed that allowed support dogs into courtrooms to help victims when testifying, especially young ones.

Bennett worked in Rietz’s office as an assistant state’s attorney.

“He just was a kind soul,” Rietz said. “He cared about people. He cared about this community. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He was a good person.”

State Senator Paul Faraci was picked to fill Bennett’s seat after his death. He said he remains focused on continuing his legacy, including helping communities who are often underrepresented.

“I think that’s critically important,” Faraci said. “And I think Senator Bennett, hopefully looking down at us, is okay with that and proud of the work we’re doing.”

Faraci has also continued several events Bennett ran in his office, including a sock drive and a holiday card collection.

Faraci also pushed for a law to rename a savings account program for people with disabilities that Bennett created. The treasurer’s office administers the program.

“Parents have told me that we can’t take away all their anxieties for their children with disabilities. But we can reduce their anxieties by the work that Senator Bennett did,” Frerichs said. “So when a day, where would it be very easy to be very sad, and try and focus on the good that he left behind?”

Frerichs described Bennett as one of his closest friends.

“We talked or texted most days, we frequently have lunches or dinners together,” the treasurer said. “And it seemed like there was a constant battle to make each other laugh. And Scott clearly won.”

While he called Bennett the funniest man he’s met, Frerichs hopes people remember the late state senator for his work for groups like farmers and children with disabilities.

“He was real champion for a lot of people,” he said.

Rietz said Bennett’s wife Stacy wants people to take time to do something positive to honor his legacy.