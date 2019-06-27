Success includes a little superstition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Little League is a right of passage for boys and girls across the country, including right here in Central Illinois. A survey by Lance Snacks shows picking the same uniform number and wearing lucky gear are some of the most popular superstitions for players.

But what do local players do to get ready for the game?

“Usually before games, I listen to music in my room,” said Patrick Kennedy.

“I chew a lot of gum before games,” said Reid Craddock. “Because it’s good luck. Juju I like to call it.”

Even coaches like Dodd’s Robb Craddock have their superstitions.

“I wear the same outfit every time I coach,” said Craddock. “I always wear the same hat, the same shirt and the same shorts, especially with the short turnaround you need to get the laundry done rather quickly in order to do that.”

Wednesday night was the championship game for Champaign East Little League, which means it was the last game for many of the kids playing.

“I played Little League for eight years,” said David Hassenscab. “So I’ve been always playing. So it’s going to be sad to see it go.”

“I’ll have good memories just playing with my friends,” said Brock Vandeveer. “It’ll be kind of weird because I won’t have Little League to play anymore, I won’t have baseball to play through the week anymore.”

For Craddock and his son, the night brought one more opportunity to be on the field together.

“It’s surreal,” said Craddock. “I’m in no hurry for the game to start because once the game’s over, I know I won’t be his coach anymore.”

Whether their superstition involves pregame, postgame or during the game, kids got to experience one last night in the Little League.