Substitute teacher accused of making racial comments

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A substitute teacher is accused of making comments that the district calls racial in nature.

The district posted to their Facebook page that a Mattoon High School substitute teacher in a health class made the comments. They say as a result, MHS administrators immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and from future substitution positions throughout the district.

MHS administration is appreciative that students notified them of the comments in a timely manner so immediate action could be taken.

