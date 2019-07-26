Stuff the Bus needs supplies & volunteers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Stuff the Bus is a joint effort between the Salvation Army and Walmart to help kids get ready for a new school year. 700 backpacks have been purchased and leaders hope the public will help fill them with school supplies.
Stuff the Bus also needs volunteers to help pack supplies and hand out donations. All students (K-12) who attend school in Champaign County are eligible to receive backpacks, while supplies last.
Stuff the Bus Donation Collections
Walmarts in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy & Rantoul
Saturday, August 3
8:30 am – 6:30 pm
Stuff the Bus Donation Organization
Red Shield Center
2212 North Market Street, Champaign
Tuesday & Wednesday, August 6 & 7
Stuff the Bus Backpack Distribution
Red Shield Center
2212 North Market Street, Champaign
Wednesday – Friday, August 7 – 9
9 am – 4 pm