Stuff the Bus needs supplies & volunteers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Stuff the Bus is a joint effort between the Salvation Army and Walmart to help kids get ready for a new school year. 700 backpacks have been purchased and leaders hope the public will help fill them with school supplies.

Stuff the Bus also needs volunteers to help pack supplies and hand out donations. All students (K-12) who attend school in Champaign County are eligible to receive backpacks, while supplies last.

Stuff the Bus Donation Collections

Walmarts in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy & Rantoul

Saturday, August 3

8:30 am – 6:30 pm

Stuff the Bus Donation Organization

Red Shield Center

2212 North Market Street, Champaign

Tuesday & Wednesday, August 6 & 7

Stuff the Bus Backpack Distribution

Red Shield Center

2212 North Market Street, Champaign

Wednesday – Friday, August 7 – 9

9 am – 4 pm