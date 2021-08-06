“Stuff the Bus” event provides school supplies for families in need

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — School is just around the corner, and two organizations are giving back to help families in need.

The Salvation Army of Champaign and Vermilion Counties are partnering with Walmart for the “Stuff the Bus” event.

They’re collecting school supplies for people who need help.

Salvation Army leaders say it’s about lifting the burden to pay for necessities.

“And really help these families so they’re not stuck with those tough decisions of paying their rent or their bills versus setting their children up for success and sending them off to this 2021 school year with the vital supplies that they need for success,” said Melissa Wilhelm, the special events development coordinator of the Salvation Army of Champaign and Vermilion Counties.

If you want to donate, you can drop off supplies at the Walmarts in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, and Danville.

The event is going on until Sunday.