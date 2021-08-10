Study shows kids experience shift in near-sightedness during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some childrens’ eyesight changed during the pandemic, researchers say it was a result of staying inside.

Research journal, JAMA, found that during the pandemic, kids experienced a significant shift in near-sightedness.

This was for kids 6 to 8 years old based on 2020 photo screenings.

They say that younger childrens’ eyes may be more sensitive to environmental changes.

One Champaign eye expert says changes in eyesight come from a variety of factors.

“It’s a mix of lots of things that are causing this and COVID being stuck inside is just one more step on the ladder to getting there,” said James Sunday, the owner of Illini Eye Care.

Eye doctors encourage kids to go outside more.

Breaks during work are also beneficial.