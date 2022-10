ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween dominates the month of October with plenty of activities for all ages like pumpkin patches, hayrides and other fall destinations.

The holiday is also a time to showcase our spooky side.

In a recent study by Vivint, Illinois ranks No. 6 among top 10 spookiest states in the country.

States leading the study include California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. States who fall behind Illinois on the list include New York, Indiana, Georgia and Florida.