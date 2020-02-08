Students wear red to support classmate

STRASBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is rallying around a high school athlete that was involved in a crash this week.

Stewardson-Strasburg Sophomore Colin Kinkelaar is in a Springfield hospital. Doctors had to amputate his right leg. During all of this, his classmates came together to show him their support.

Every student at the high school and grade school wore red for Colin. A lot of them have been writing cards and organizing prayer groups. It is all to keep his and his family’s hopes high in this tough time.

Students, dressed in red, spell out “We Heart Colin” in support of Kinkelaar.

“It’s insane the amount of support everybody’s given to him,” said Trey Sayers, a friend of Kinkelaar. “Not only wearing red, but doing support groups and posting things out; sharing information with each other. It’s very amazing.”

Kinkelaar is a big sports fan. he played on the Comets basketball teams just last week and has been a starter for their baseball team.

Classmates put prayers in a special prayer box for Colin Kindelaar.

“The amputation…It just hurt because I know it’s going to hurt him when he finds out,” said Gavan Wernsing, a friend of Kinkelaar.

Students spent a lot of Friday writing cards to Kinkelaar. His mom said she has been reading them to him while he is in a coma. His friends do no know when he will be back in class. However, they will be ready with open arms. “I think at this point one of the things keeping us going is thinking about him coming back and the hope that he will be back with us as soon as possible.,” said Sara Long, Kinkelaar’s teacher. “We have know idea at this point when that’s going to be, but we do know that he’s going to have tremendous support and friends here to wait for him whenever that day comes.”

Kinkelaar had a successful surgery Friday. His family said he may be able to come out of his this weekend and be able to see his school was thinking of him.

His teammates are starting to organize a charity basketball game. Next Friday is the team’s last home game. They say they are also planning on honoring him then.