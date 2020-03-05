Students vote for new mascot

News

New design for university mascot

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A senior at the U of I may have created the next mascot. It’s an orange and blue bird flying with school spirit. It is called a Kingfisher. Students are voting Wednesday and Thursday to decide if they want it to become their next mascot. A university spokesperson says U of I has no plans to choose a new mascot at this time, but the results from this election will be shared with the administration and Board of Trustees.

The Chief was the symbol for U of I from 1926 to 2007. The NCAA ruled in 2006 certain Native-American college mascots were hostile and abusive to minorities. Since then, students have created other mascots. There have been designs like the Alma Otter and a Doughboy. Now Spencer Hulsey has created a Kingfisher design. It’s a referendum for student voting. Hulsey is hoping it passes.

A spokesperson for U of I says student voting by Illinois Student Government is a non-binding resolution. The student government can share the results, but there is no process in place right now to choose a mascot. The results of the vote will be announced Wednesday, March 11th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.