Students volunteer to clean cemetery

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Cleaning up is not exactly something kids volunteer to do, but some students decided otherwise.

A group from Oakwood Grade School walked to the town cemetery Wednesday to clean up. They not only picked up, but placed on headstones flowers they put together themselves. “I’m trying to teach the kids that it is okay to help others, people you may not know. They are part of your community” said Madison Carlton, Project Success site coordinator.

“My grandpa actually passed away a couple years ago,” said student Allie Huchel. “…I just want everyone else to feel happy because it’s clean and they get to pay their respects.”

The students are a part of an after-school program called “Project Success.” This just one of the projects they do during the school year.