Students visited by U of I Women’s basketball team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School were visited Monday by people they have “idolized” on the court.



Four members of Illinois Women’s Basketball took questions and gave advice to fourth and fifth graders at Booker T. Washington. There were about 140 students in total.



Those students recently took a field trip to watch an Illini basketball game. The school says having those student-athletes in to meet the kids can help teach them what they are capable of achieving as they grow up.