Students use their talents to give back to community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One school is creating bowls as a fundraiser to help others. St. Thomas More High School in Champaign has been doing this for 15 years.

The art department hosted its Empty Bowls Supper and Saber Showcase this evening. People could come and buy an empty ceramic bowl, all created by art students. People would get soup and a dessert and proceeds will go to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign.

“I want the students to understand that the gift of their talent is for the purpose of their community, not just for themselves, so to be altruistic with their gift and give back to their community in some way,” Deborrah Pagel, art department head and teacher, said.

They also had a talent show for people to enjoy while they ate. Veterans who attended were also recognized.