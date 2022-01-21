Students to get books through partnership with Dolly Parton

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Children in DeWitt County can get free books thanks to a partnership between a local United Way and music legend Dolly Parton.

The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is the latest group to latch on to the decades-old Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program mails a monthly book to a child from birth to age five at no cost to the family. The goal is to build the child’s personal library and get them interested in reading.

The United Way is capping initial registration at 100 kids. It will cost the agency $30 per child per year. The United Way is looking for donations to allow the program to expand.

The Imagination Library is the flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation. It has gifted over 172 million free books to nearly two million kids in several countries since 1995.