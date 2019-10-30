Students to compete in Hot Rodders of Tommorow

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 2 “Hot Rodders” engine teams, Unit 4 high school students, will be competing in the national Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge in Las Vegas that will take place next week.

The team is made up of 10 current high school seniors or 2019 high school graduates, who qualified during their senior year.

These two teams competed against others from throughout the state to qualify for this event last school year.

This is made possible through the Early College and Career Academy (ECCA) program through Parkland College. High school juniors and seniors can earn credits that count toward a high school diploma and college, all while gaining skills in seven different degree programs.

Hot Rodders of Tomorrow is a Nationwide High School Engine Building Competition.

The event resembles the tear down between rounds at a drag race.

The engines are identically prepared small block Chevys complete with all the same parts.

They are required to take the engine apart and then put it back together as fast as they can with a time limit of 34 minutes.

Time added penalties for dropped components, improper disassembly, assembly, sportsmanship, etc. will be added to ensure correct assembly.

The engines when reassembled should fire up and run if gas, water, and oil were added.

The team with the fastest time including penalty minutes wins.

The competition has been happening since 2008, when there was only five high school teams and 35 students competing. Now there are over 50 teams competing.

In 2016, Parkland College came in fifth place with a time of 27:51.

For more information on the competition, click here.