HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — A beloved swim teacher from homer is being remembered for his impact on countless lives around him. Bruce Miller died on November first at the age of 85. He leaves behind his wife, children, and a community that loved him.

We spoke with two of swim students, Meesha and Ruhee Patel They shared some their best moments with Miller.

“To get me start kicking would be– he would hold his hands out and say like, ‘the cave is closing,’ and i would have to swim really quickly to get to him,” said Meesha.

It’s a fond memory that Meesha Patel has of the late Bruce Miller. She and her sister, Ruhee, knew Miller as a swim coach, but he will be remembered as much more than that.

“All of the advice that he would give me, whether it be on my personal health, my mental health or even school. I think all of those were so important and I think I’m going to remember them in the back of my head for as long as I live,” Meesha continued.

Miller started his career as a teacher after graduating from the University of Illinois. Teaching and coaching for public schools eventually grew into Miller offering private swim lessons.

Ruhee Patel said Miller’s lessons included more than swimming tips. It also gave her advice for life.

“So, he’s aways tell me when you say, ‘I don’t know,’ it’s your fear speaking. So that’s, like, something that I really, like, have grown to understand. Like,” added Ruhee.

Miller taught swimming until the day leading up to his death. He and his wife, Jan, ran the Miller aquatics and health club out of their home. Meesha said she wishes she would’ve gotten the chance to show Miller improvements on her technique. But she said it would be most important to tell him this.

“Just I love him so much, more than any words could explain,” said Meesha.

Bruce Miller dedicated more than 60 years of his life to teaching. And it sounds like he will be remembered for that and more.