CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton High School students and faculty are learning life-saving skills.

Since last fall, the district has been ramping up safety measures to counter cardiac attacks. Students and staff are learning how to use AEDs and how to perform CPR by school nurses. The district supplied nearly $20,000 to get new AEDs for the school and expand resources.

Since last winter, 125 staff members and 110 students have learned both CPR and how to use an AED.

“As the nurses in the school district, we have five schools, and we do have nurses in all the buildings now,” said Jill Martin, Clinton District Nurse. “But we may be busy or tied up or not here that day, so it’s always important to have other people that are trained to respond.”

Their goal is teaching 75 students each year, and they hope to expand the training to junior high students.