Students rewarded for raising thousands of dollars for American Heart Association

POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA)– Students at Potomac Grade School raised over $8,200 for the American Heart Association. That’s almost double what they raised last year, and about $3,000 more than they have ever raised for the American Heart Association.

“It’s amazing to see how much effort they put forth to help other people with heart disease,” said Amy Ensign with the American Heart Association.

The students were rewarded for their efforts. For every $100 raised, they got to hit a staff member of their choice with a whipped cream pie. 5th grader Addyson Tholl raised $2,100. She had a special reason for wanting to give back.

“Because it goes towards a good cause,” said Tholl. The money raised will go towards research, education, and more.