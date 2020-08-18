Students return to campus with new protocols for move in

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Students are moving back to campus at Eastern Illinois, and parent Joe Campbell isn’t that nervous about students returning because of the protocols the school has in place. “I’m sure they’re doing everything they can to address that as well as having the lounging area restricted to four students and then at that stage of life it’s a matter of personal responsibility”, said Campbell. With Covid cases on the rise in Coles county, this could raise some concerns for others. As of August 12th, 36 students and 7 employees have tested positive at the University. But the Coles county health department has worked with the school on a plan when it comes to Covid-19.

Work with the EIU medical clinic and staff for contact tracing. Regularly communicate i-d-p-h guidelines to students. Anyone who tests positive at the university has to isolate.

Jamal Goss, who’s living on campus, won’t have a typical freshman year. “Online classes we’re going to have like one or two classes that are probably in the building, but that’s it,” said Goss. The University is also only offering single rooms in dorms. Classes begin August 24th, and social distancing will be required in classes as well as dining centers.