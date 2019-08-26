Students respond to updated smoke-free campus policy

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It is the first day of classes at the University of Illinois and ‘new’ is the word of the day.

New students, new traffic patterns, and new rules.

The school is trying to emphasize that e-cigarettes are not allowed under the Smoke-Free Campus guidelines. It has been outlawed since 2014, but some still do not know. One student did not know until he was asked about it. He added he is not sure why e-cigs are being targeted.

“[A lot of] people use it for de-stressing and other reasons,” said the student, who wished to not be named. “I don’t know. Maybe they’re trying to quit cigarettes and stuff. Also, there are a lot of people who come from foreign countries where it’s legal to smoke cigarettes and stuff. So they sort of have that habit already.”

There was an increased police presence today. They will be handing out tickets for people caught vaping from now on. The first violation will be a warning, while a second would be a $25 ticket.