Students remember all of the U.S. presidents

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Former students at Carle Auditory Oral School know all the U.S. presidents. 6-year-old Logan Tarr and Hank Enright started learning the presidents last year. They were 4-years-old when they learned them together with fourteen other students.

They not only know the names, but over the course of several months they remembered a few fun facts too. They say their teacher Ms. Pat Maree earned an award for teaching them. Even though they have both moved on to other schools, they still have not forgotten what they were taught.