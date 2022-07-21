CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central A & M High School officials said two of their students are recovering after being involved in a crash last week.

In a Facebook post, officials stated students Damien Smith and Kingsley Heinemann are improving. “Damien came through surgery well yesterday,” said the District on Wednesday. “He is being encouraged to get up and move from the bed to the chair more often. He also had his first drink of water!”

Officials said Kingsley felt well enough to visit Damien. “It was nice to see these friends together again,” they said and shared a photo of the boys together.

The District is asking for prayers for the boys’ recovery. They also ask for prayers for the families of the two boys who lost their lives in the crash, Keegan Virden and Conner Rowcliff.